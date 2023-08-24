Player prop betting options for Gleyber Torres, Lane Thomas and others are available in the New York Yankees-Washington Nationals matchup at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, starting at 1:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: YES

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Torres Stats

Torres has 125 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 48 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .265/.331/.434 so far this year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 27 home runs, 56 walks and 54 RBI (70 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He's slashed .279/.406/.645 so far this season.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 23 3-for-4 3 3 6 12 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 31 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 30 walks and 69 RBI (143 total hits). He has stolen 15 bases.

He has a .286/.332/.476 slash line on the year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 19 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 18 3-for-4 0 0 1 3 0

Joey Meneses Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has 29 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 69 RBI (135 total hits).

He has a slash line of .282/.329/.415 on the year.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 22 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 20 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 vs. Phillies Aug. 19 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Phillies Aug. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

