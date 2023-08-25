Aaron Judge vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Aaron Judge -- with a slugging percentage of .730 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Nationals.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge is hitting .278 with 11 doubles, 28 home runs and 57 walks.
- Judge has picked up a hit in 63.0% of his 73 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.9% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 30.1% of his games in 2023, and 8.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41.1% of his games this season, Judge has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (20.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 42 times this season (57.5%), including 11 games with multiple runs (15.1%).
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|32
|.219
|AVG
|.358
|.333
|OBP
|.496
|.527
|SLG
|.817
|17
|XBH
|22
|14
|HR
|14
|29
|RBI
|26
|53/26
|K/BB
|33/31
|1
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.1 per game).
- Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 25th of the season. He is 13-7 with a 3.58 ERA and 136 strikeouts through 138 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander went six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.58), first in WHIP (1.019), and 28th in K/9 (8.8).
