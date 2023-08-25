Adam Duvall vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Adam Duvall and his .381 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (52 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Los Angeles Dodgers and Lance Lynn on August 25 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Astros.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is hitting .265 with 19 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 18 walks.
- Duvall enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .429 with three homers.
- In 58.7% of his 63 games this season, Duvall has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 13 games this season (20.6%), leaving the park in 5.6% of his chances at the plate.
- In 41.3% of his games this season, Duvall has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (14.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this year (42.9%), including four multi-run games (6.3%).
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|32
|.287
|AVG
|.243
|.347
|OBP
|.313
|.556
|SLG
|.539
|16
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|8
|24
|RBI
|19
|38/9
|K/BB
|34/9
|1
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- The Dodgers rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (144 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lynn goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Dodgers, his 26th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 5.60 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Friday, Aug. 18 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 36-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (5.60), 46th in WHIP (1.362), and ninth in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
