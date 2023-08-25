Alex Verdugo vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Alex Verdugo -- batting .375 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on August 25 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had four hits (going 4-for-7 with a home run and two RBI) against the Astros.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is hitting .279 with 33 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 25th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging.
- Verdugo has gotten a hit in 77 of 113 games this season (68.1%), including 35 multi-hit games (31.0%).
- In 8.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Verdugo has had at least one RBI in 30.1% of his games this year (34 of 113), with more than one RBI 12 times (10.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 55 games this year (48.7%), including multiple runs in 14 games.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|57
|.301
|AVG
|.257
|.369
|OBP
|.321
|.484
|SLG
|.394
|28
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|5
|25
|RBI
|24
|33/20
|K/BB
|41/21
|2
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (144 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Lynn (9-9) to the mound to make his 26th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-9 with a 5.60 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, Aug. 18, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (5.60), 46th in WHIP (1.362), and ninth in K/9 (10.5) among pitchers who qualify.
