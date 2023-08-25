DJ LeMahieu vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DJ LeMahieu and his .375 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (56 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays and Zach Eflin on August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Nationals.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .239 with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 42 walks.
- LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 67.6% of his 105 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.2% of them.
- In nine games this season, he has homered (8.6%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).
- LeMahieu has an RBI in 25 of 105 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them.
- In 34 of 105 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|47
|.251
|AVG
|.225
|.342
|OBP
|.292
|.419
|SLG
|.312
|19
|XBH
|10
|7
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|9
|55/25
|K/BB
|42/17
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- The Rays give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rays will send Eflin (13-7) to the mound to make his 25th start of the season. He is 13-7 with a 3.58 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 138 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.58 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.019 WHIP ranks first, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
