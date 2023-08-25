Harrison Bader vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (.171 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Nationals.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 13 walks while batting .249.
- Bader has recorded a hit in 47 of 77 games this season (61.0%), including 15 multi-hit games (19.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 77), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Bader has had an RBI in 22 games this year (28.6%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (15.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 32 of 77 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|33
|.242
|AVG
|.258
|.287
|OBP
|.287
|.392
|SLG
|.367
|14
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|17
|31/8
|K/BB
|22/5
|9
|SB
|7
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 136 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 25th of the season. He is 13-7 with a 3.58 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 138 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 3.58 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.019 WHIP ranks first, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 28th.
