Isiah Kiner-Falefa vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees take on the Tampa Bay Rays and Zach Eflin, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since August 20, when he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is hitting .253 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks.
- In 57.6% of his games this year (53 of 92), Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (14.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23.9% of his games this year, Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (9.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 29 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|44
|.237
|AVG
|.267
|.292
|OBP
|.341
|.359
|SLG
|.363
|9
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|23
|19/9
|K/BB
|36/17
|5
|SB
|5
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 136 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 25th of the season. He is 13-7 with a 3.58 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 138 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.58 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.019 WHIP ranks first, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
