Friday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees take on the Tampa Bay Rays and Zach Eflin, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 20, when he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is hitting .253 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks.

In 57.6% of his games this year (53 of 92), Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (14.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 6.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 23.9% of his games this year, Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (9.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 29 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 44 .237 AVG .267 .292 OBP .341 .359 SLG .363 9 XBH 8 3 HR 3 12 RBI 23 19/9 K/BB 36/17 5 SB 5

