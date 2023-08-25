On Friday, Justin Turner (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Astros.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has 127 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .359.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 14th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

In 72.2% of his 115 games this season, Turner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 39 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 16.5% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Turner has had at least one RBI in 45.2% of his games this year (52 of 115), with more than one RBI 21 times (18.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 58 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 58 .311 AVG .265 .367 OBP .351 .489 SLG .479 22 XBH 24 9 HR 11 38 RBI 44 37/17 K/BB 46/26 1 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings