Pablo Reyes -- batting .316 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on August 25 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Astros.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

Reyes is batting .323 with nine doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

In 61.0% of his games this season (25 of 41), Reyes has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (36.6%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in two of 41 games played this year, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Reyes has picked up an RBI in 22.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

In 41.5% of his games this season (17 of 41), he has scored, and in five of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 20 .366 AVG .274 .395 OBP .324 .493 SLG .371 7 XBH 4 1 HR 1 12 RBI 6 11/4 K/BB 5/5 2 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings