Friday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (78-48) and the Boston Red Sox (68-60) at Fenway Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Dodgers taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on August 25.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Lance Lynn (9-9, 5.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Kutter Crawford (6-6, 3.56 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Apple TV+

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Boston and its foes are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have come away with 34 wins in the 64 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Boston has come away with a win 24 times in 39 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Boston is the sixth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging five runs per game (638 total).

The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.34) in the majors this season.

Red Sox Schedule