How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 25
The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to Mookie Betts for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox on Friday.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Dodgers vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Red Sox Player Props
|Dodgers vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Red Sox Odds
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox have hit 149 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
- Boston is fifth in MLB with a .437 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox's .265 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
- Boston has scored the sixth-most runs in baseball this season with 638.
- The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .331.
- The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.
- Boston has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.
- Boston has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.34) in the majors this season.
- The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.316 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kutter Crawford (6-6) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 17th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while allowing one hit.
- He has two quality starts in 16 chances this season.
- In 16 starts this season, Crawford has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of four innings per appearance.
- He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/20/2023
|Yankees
|W 6-5
|Away
|Josh Winckowski
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/21/2023
|Astros
|L 9-4
|Away
|James Paxton
|Cristian Javier
|8/22/2023
|Astros
|L 7-3
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Justin Verlander
|8/23/2023
|Astros
|W 7-5
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Jose Urquidy
|8/24/2023
|Astros
|W 17-1
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|J.P. France
|8/25/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Lance Lynn
|8/26/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Julio Urías
|8/27/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Bobby Miller
|8/28/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Cristian Javier
|8/29/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Jose Urquidy
|8/30/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|J.P. France
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.