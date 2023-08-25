On Friday, Reese McGuire (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Astros.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire is hitting .275 with 11 doubles, a home run and eight walks.

McGuire has gotten a hit in 27 of 51 games this season (52.9%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (19.6%).

He has gone deep in one of 51 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

In 21.6% of his games this year, McGuire has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.9%.

In 19.6% of his games this season (10 of 51), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.9%) he has scored more than once.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 26 .296 AVG .254 .306 OBP .320 .394 SLG .358 7 XBH 5 0 HR 1 7 RBI 7 17/1 K/BB 23/7 0 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings