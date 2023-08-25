Reese McGuire vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Friday, Reese McGuire (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Astros.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Discover More About This Game
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire is hitting .275 with 11 doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- McGuire has gotten a hit in 27 of 51 games this season (52.9%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (19.6%).
- He has gone deep in one of 51 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 21.6% of his games this year, McGuire has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.9%.
- In 19.6% of his games this season (10 of 51), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.9%) he has scored more than once.
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|26
|.296
|AVG
|.254
|.306
|OBP
|.320
|.394
|SLG
|.358
|7
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|7
|17/1
|K/BB
|23/7
|0
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (144 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lynn (9-9) is trying for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 26th start of the season. He has a 5.60 ERA in 144 2/3 innings pitched, with 169 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Friday, Aug. 18 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old's 5.60 ERA ranks 55th, 1.362 WHIP ranks 46th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks ninth.
