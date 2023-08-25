Friday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (78-51) and New York Yankees (61-66) matching up at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on August 25.

The probable starters are Zach Eflin (13-7) for the Rays and Gerrit Cole (10-4) for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

BSSUN

Yankees vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have been underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, New York and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 contests.

The Yankees have come away with 15 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, New York has been victorious 11 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

New York scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (538 total, 4.2 per game).

The Yankees have the 14th-ranked ERA (4.08) in the majors this season.

Yankees Schedule