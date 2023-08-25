Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays take the field on Friday at Tropicana Field against Gerrit Cole, who is starting for the New York Yankees. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 176 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

New York is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York ranks 23rd in the majors with 538 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have an OBP of just .305 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Yankees rank 14th with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.

New York has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in the majors.

New York has the 14th-ranked ERA (4.08) in the majors this season.

The Yankees have a combined 1.249 WHIP as a pitching staff, eighth-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Cole (10-4) to the mound for his 27th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed four innings while giving up six earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

He has 18 quality starts in 26 chances this season.

In 26 starts, Cole has pitched through or past the fifth inning 24 times. He has a season average of 6.2 frames per outing.

In 26 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Red Sox L 8-1 Home Gerrit Cole Kutter Crawford 8/20/2023 Red Sox L 6-5 Home Clarke Schmidt Josh Winckowski 8/22/2023 Nationals L 2-1 Home Carlos Rodón Josiah Gray 8/23/2023 Nationals W 9-1 Home Luis Severino MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2023 Nationals L 6-5 Home Michael King Patrick Corbin 8/25/2023 Rays - Away Gerrit Cole Zach Eflin 8/26/2023 Rays - Away Clarke Schmidt Tyler Glasnow 8/27/2023 Rays - Away Carlos Rodón Zack Littell 8/28/2023 Tigers - Away Luis Severino Reese Olson 8/29/2023 Tigers - Away - Tarik Skubal 8/30/2023 Tigers - Away Gerrit Cole Matt Manning

