Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays (78-51) clash with Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (61-66) in the series opener at Tropicana Field on Friday, August 25. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Yankees (+110). A 7-run total has been set in this contest.

Yankees vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (13-7, 3.58 ERA) vs Gerrit Cole - NYY (10-4, 3.03 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 103 times this season and won 68, or 66%, of those games.

The Rays have a 60-23 record (winning 72.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays went 5-2 across the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Yankees have been victorious in 15, or 35.7%, of the 42 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Yankees have come away with a win 11 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+275) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+165) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Oswald Peraza 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+270)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +25000 20th 5th Win AL East +50000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.