Aaron Judge vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Aaron Judge (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Rays.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge is hitting .274 with 11 doubles, 28 home runs and 58 walks.
- Judge has recorded a hit in 46 of 74 games this season (62.2%), including 16 multi-hit games (21.6%).
- In 29.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 8.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Judge has picked up an RBI in 40.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 20.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 43 of 74 games this season, and more than once 11 times.
Other Yankees Players vs the Rays
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|33
|.219
|AVG
|.345
|.333
|OBP
|.486
|.527
|SLG
|.788
|17
|XBH
|22
|14
|HR
|14
|29
|RBI
|26
|53/26
|K/BB
|37/32
|1
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.90 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Glasnow (6-4) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.35 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 110 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty went six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.35, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .209 batting average against him.
