The New York Yankees, including Aaron Judge (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Rays.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge is hitting .274 with 11 doubles, 28 home runs and 58 walks.

Judge has recorded a hit in 46 of 74 games this season (62.2%), including 16 multi-hit games (21.6%).

In 29.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 8.8% of his trips to the plate.

Judge has picked up an RBI in 40.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 20.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 43 of 74 games this season, and more than once 11 times.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 33 .219 AVG .345 .333 OBP .486 .527 SLG .788 17 XBH 22 14 HR 14 29 RBI 26 53/26 K/BB 37/32 1 SB 2

