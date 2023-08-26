Adam Duvall vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Adam Duvall (.317 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Dodgers.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is hitting .263 with 19 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 18 walks.
- Duvall will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .476 with three homers during his last outings.
- Duvall has had a hit in 38 of 64 games this season (59.4%), including multiple hits 17 times (26.6%).
- He has gone deep in 13 games this season (20.3%), leaving the park in 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 40.6% of his games this season, Duvall has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this year (42.2%), including four multi-run games (6.3%).
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.283
|AVG
|.243
|.341
|OBP
|.313
|.540
|SLG
|.539
|16
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|8
|24
|RBI
|19
|39/9
|K/BB
|34/9
|1
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (146 total, 1.1 per game).
- Urias gets the start for the Dodgers, his 20th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.15, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
