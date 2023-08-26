The Boston Red Sox, including Adam Duvall (.317 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

TV Channel: NESN

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is hitting .263 with 19 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 18 walks.

Duvall will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .476 with three homers during his last outings.

Duvall has had a hit in 38 of 64 games this season (59.4%), including multiple hits 17 times (26.6%).

He has gone deep in 13 games this season (20.3%), leaving the park in 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 40.6% of his games this season, Duvall has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 27 games this year (42.2%), including four multi-run games (6.3%).

Other Red Sox Players vs the Dodgers

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .283 AVG .243 .341 OBP .313 .540 SLG .539 16 XBH 18 6 HR 8 24 RBI 19 39/9 K/BB 34/9 1 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings