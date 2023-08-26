On Saturday, Connor Wong (hitting .313 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (4-for-6 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Astros.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong has 24 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 18 walks while batting .252.

In 55.9% of his games this season (52 of 93), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (16.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

In seven games this season, he has gone deep (7.5%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).

In 21 games this year (22.6%), Wong has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (9.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 37 of 93 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Red Sox Players vs the Dodgers

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 47 .282 AVG .221 .329 OBP .275 .456 SLG .383 15 XBH 18 5 HR 3 17 RBI 14 48/8 K/BB 60/10 4 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings