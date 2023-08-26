Connor Wong vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Connor Wong (hitting .313 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (4-for-6 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Astros.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Player Props
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Dodgers
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Odds
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Prediction
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong has 24 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 18 walks while batting .252.
- In 55.9% of his games this season (52 of 93), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (16.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In seven games this season, he has gone deep (7.5%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 21 games this year (22.6%), Wong has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (9.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 37 of 93 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Red Sox Players vs the Dodgers
- Click Here for Justin Turner
- Click Here for Rafael Devers
- Click Here for Rob Refsnyder
- Click Here for Adam Duvall
- Click Here for Trevor Story
- Click Here for Triston Casas
- Click Here for Pablo Reyes
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|.282
|AVG
|.221
|.329
|OBP
|.275
|.456
|SLG
|.383
|15
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|14
|48/8
|K/BB
|60/10
|4
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (146 total, 1.1 per game).
- Urias (11-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 20th of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the lefty went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.15 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .239 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.