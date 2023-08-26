DJ LeMahieu vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Saturday, DJ LeMahieu (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his most recent appearance (going 3-for-4) against the Rays.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Rays Player Props
|Yankees vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Yankees vs Rays
|Yankees vs Rays Odds
|Yankees vs Rays Prediction
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .245 with 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 43 walks.
- LeMahieu has gotten at least one hit in 67.9% of his games this season (72 of 106), with more than one hit 18 times (17.0%).
- Looking at the 106 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (9.4%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- LeMahieu has an RBI in 26 of 106 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them.
- He has scored in 33.0% of his games this season (35 of 106), with two or more runs five times (4.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Yankees Players vs the Rays
- Click Here for Gleyber Torres
- Click Here for Giancarlo Stanton
- Click Here for Harrison Bader
- Click Here for Aaron Judge
- Click Here for Oswald Peraza
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|48
|.251
|AVG
|.237
|.342
|OBP
|.305
|.419
|SLG
|.356
|19
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|11
|55/25
|K/BB
|42/18
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.90).
- The Rays give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his 15th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.35 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.35, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .209 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.