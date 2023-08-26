On Saturday, DJ LeMahieu (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his most recent appearance (going 3-for-4) against the Rays.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu is hitting .245 with 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 43 walks.
  • LeMahieu has gotten at least one hit in 67.9% of his games this season (72 of 106), with more than one hit 18 times (17.0%).
  • Looking at the 106 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (9.4%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • LeMahieu has an RBI in 26 of 106 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them.
  • He has scored in 33.0% of his games this season (35 of 106), with two or more runs five times (4.7%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
57 GP 48
.251 AVG .237
.342 OBP .305
.419 SLG .356
19 XBH 12
7 HR 4
22 RBI 11
55/25 K/BB 42/18
0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.90).
  • The Rays give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his 15th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.35 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In 14 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.35, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .209 against him.
