On Saturday, DJ LeMahieu (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his most recent appearance (going 3-for-4) against the Rays.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .245 with 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 43 walks.

LeMahieu has gotten at least one hit in 67.9% of his games this season (72 of 106), with more than one hit 18 times (17.0%).

Looking at the 106 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (9.4%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

LeMahieu has an RBI in 26 of 106 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them.

He has scored in 33.0% of his games this season (35 of 106), with two or more runs five times (4.7%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 48 .251 AVG .237 .342 OBP .305 .419 SLG .356 19 XBH 12 7 HR 4 22 RBI 11 55/25 K/BB 42/18 0 SB 0

