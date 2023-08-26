Giancarlo Stanton, with a slugging percentage of .355 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Rays.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .205 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 31 walks.

Stanton has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 78 games this year, with multiple hits in 17.9% of those games.

In 18 games this season, he has homered (23.1%, and 6% of his trips to the plate).

Stanton has an RBI in 28 of 78 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 29 times this year (37.2%), including four games with multiple runs (5.1%).

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 36 .205 AVG .204 .278 OBP .297 .438 SLG .453 14 XBH 16 10 HR 9 25 RBI 24 40/14 K/BB 43/17 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings