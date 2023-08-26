Giancarlo Stanton vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Giancarlo Stanton, with a slugging percentage of .355 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Rays.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Rays Player Props
|Yankees vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Yankees vs Rays
|Yankees vs Rays Odds
|Yankees vs Rays Prediction
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .205 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 31 walks.
- Stanton has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 78 games this year, with multiple hits in 17.9% of those games.
- In 18 games this season, he has homered (23.1%, and 6% of his trips to the plate).
- Stanton has an RBI in 28 of 78 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 29 times this year (37.2%), including four games with multiple runs (5.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Yankees Players vs the Rays
- Click Here for Gleyber Torres
- Click Here for Harrison Bader
- Click Here for DJ LeMahieu
- Click Here for Aaron Judge
- Click Here for Oswald Peraza
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|36
|.205
|AVG
|.204
|.278
|OBP
|.297
|.438
|SLG
|.453
|14
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|9
|25
|RBI
|24
|40/14
|K/BB
|43/17
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Glasnow (6-4 with a 3.35 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 15th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.35, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .209 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.