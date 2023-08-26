After going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Tyler Glasnow) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Rays.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York in OBP (.335), slugging percentage (.444) and total hits (130) this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 45th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 59th and he is 64th in slugging.

Torres has reached base via a hit in 91 games this year (of 126 played), and had multiple hits in 34 of those games.

He has homered in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Torres has driven home a run in 35 games this year (27.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 53 games this year (42.1%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Yankees Players vs the Rays

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 56 .277 AVG .262 .352 OBP .315 .494 SLG .389 25 XBH 17 15 HR 5 33 RBI 20 42/30 K/BB 35/18 7 SB 5

Rays Pitching Rankings