Gleyber Torres vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Tyler Glasnow) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Rays.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York in OBP (.335), slugging percentage (.444) and total hits (130) this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 45th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 59th and he is 64th in slugging.
- Torres has reached base via a hit in 91 games this year (of 126 played), and had multiple hits in 34 of those games.
- He has homered in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Torres has driven home a run in 35 games this year (27.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 53 games this year (42.1%), including multiple runs in 13 games.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|56
|.277
|AVG
|.262
|.352
|OBP
|.315
|.494
|SLG
|.389
|25
|XBH
|17
|15
|HR
|5
|33
|RBI
|20
|42/30
|K/BB
|35/18
|7
|SB
|5
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.90 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his 15th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.35 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty went six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.35, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .209 against him.
