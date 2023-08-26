Harrison Bader vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Saturday, Harrison Bader (.171 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Nationals.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 13 walks while batting .249.
- Bader has picked up a hit in 47 of 77 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- In seven games this year, he has gone deep (9.1%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Bader has driven in a run in 22 games this year (28.6%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (15.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this year (41.6%), including seven multi-run games (9.1%).
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|33
|.242
|AVG
|.258
|.287
|OBP
|.287
|.392
|SLG
|.367
|14
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|17
|31/8
|K/BB
|22/5
|9
|SB
|7
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.90).
- The Rays give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Glasnow makes the start for the Rays, his 15th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.35 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.35 ERA and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .209 to opposing hitters.
