On Saturday, Harrison Bader (.171 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 13 walks while batting .249.

Bader has picked up a hit in 47 of 77 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

In seven games this year, he has gone deep (9.1%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).

Bader has driven in a run in 22 games this year (28.6%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (15.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 32 games this year (41.6%), including seven multi-run games (9.1%).

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 33 .242 AVG .258 .287 OBP .287 .392 SLG .367 14 XBH 6 4 HR 3 20 RBI 17 31/8 K/BB 22/5 9 SB 7

