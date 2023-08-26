Isiah Kiner-Falefa vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Rays.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is hitting .252 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks.
- Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in 58.1% of his 93 games this season, with more than one hit in 14.0% of those games.
- He has homered in 6.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 93), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Kiner-Falefa has had at least one RBI in 23.7% of his games this year (22 of 93), with more than one RBI nine times (9.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 29 of 93 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|45
|.237
|AVG
|.265
|.292
|OBP
|.337
|.359
|SLG
|.364
|9
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|23
|19/9
|K/BB
|37/17
|5
|SB
|5
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Glasnow makes the start for the Rays, his 15th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.35 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.35, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .209 batting average against him.
