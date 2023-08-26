Justin Turner vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Justin Turner -- hitting .275 with a double, two home runs, four walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the hill, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Dodgers.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has 127 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .355.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 15th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
- Turner has had a hit in 83 of 116 games this season (71.6%), including multiple hits 39 times (33.6%).
- In 19 games this year, he has gone deep (16.4%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).
- Turner has driven in a run in 52 games this season (44.8%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (18.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 58 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in 13 games.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|58
|.304
|AVG
|.265
|.360
|OBP
|.351
|.478
|SLG
|.479
|22
|XBH
|24
|9
|HR
|11
|38
|RBI
|44
|38/17
|K/BB
|46/26
|1
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.21 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (146 total, 1.1 per game).
- Urias (11-6) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.15 ERA in 106 1/3 innings pitched, with 104 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the left-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.15, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .239 against him.
