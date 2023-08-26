Justin Turner -- hitting .275 with a double, two home runs, four walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the hill, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Justin Turner At The Plate

  • Turner has 127 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .355.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 15th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
  • Turner has had a hit in 83 of 116 games this season (71.6%), including multiple hits 39 times (33.6%).
  • In 19 games this year, he has gone deep (16.4%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).
  • Turner has driven in a run in 52 games this season (44.8%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (18.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 58 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

Other Red Sox Players vs the Dodgers

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
58 GP 58
.304 AVG .265
.360 OBP .351
.478 SLG .479
22 XBH 24
9 HR 11
38 RBI 44
38/17 K/BB 46/26
1 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 4.21 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (146 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Urias (11-6) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.15 ERA in 106 1/3 innings pitched, with 104 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the left-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.15, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .239 against him.
