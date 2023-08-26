The Minnesota Lynx (17-17) will lean on Napheesa Collier (fourth in WNBA, 21.6 points per game) when they square off against Breanna Stewart (second in league, 22.6) and the New York Liberty (26-7) on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Target Center. The game tips off at 8:00 PM ET on YES and BSN.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Lynx matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Lynx Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: YES and BSN
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Arena: Target Center

Liberty vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-9) 167 -440 +340
BetMGM Liberty (-9.5) 166.5 -450 +340
PointsBet Liberty (-8.5) 167.5 -450 +310
Tipico Liberty (-9.5) 167.5 -450 +325

Liberty vs. Lynx Betting Trends

  • The Liberty are 14-18-0 ATS this season.
  • The Lynx are 18-15-0 ATS this season.
  • New York has been favored by 9.5 points or more 17 times this season, and covered the spread in seven of those matchups.
  • Minnesota has covered the spread three times this year (3-5 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.
  • A total of 17 out of the Liberty's 32 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • In the Lynx's 34 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 19 times.

