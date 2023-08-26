Liberty vs. Lynx: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 26
The Minnesota Lynx (17-17) will lean on Napheesa Collier (fourth in WNBA, 21.6 points per game) when they square off against Breanna Stewart (second in league, 22.6) and the New York Liberty (26-7) on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Target Center. The game tips off at 8:00 PM ET on YES and BSN.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Lynx matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Liberty vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES and BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Arena: Target Center
Liberty vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-9)
|167
|-440
|+340
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-9.5)
|166.5
|-450
|+340
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-8.5)
|167.5
|-450
|+310
|Tipico
|Liberty (-9.5)
|167.5
|-450
|+325
Liberty vs. Lynx Betting Trends
- The Liberty are 14-18-0 ATS this season.
- The Lynx are 18-15-0 ATS this season.
- New York has been favored by 9.5 points or more 17 times this season, and covered the spread in seven of those matchups.
- Minnesota has covered the spread three times this year (3-5 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.
- A total of 17 out of the Liberty's 32 games this season have gone over the point total.
- In the Lynx's 34 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 19 times.
