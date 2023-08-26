The New York Liberty (26-7) will look to Breanna Stewart (second in WNBA, 22.6 points per game) going up against Napheesa Collier (fourth in league, 21.5) and the Minnesota Lynx (16-17) on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Target Center. The matchup tips off at 8:00 PM ET on YES and BSN.

The game has no line set.

Liberty vs. Lynx Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: YES and BSN

Liberty vs. Lynx Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 87 Lynx 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Lynx

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-7.0) Computer Predicted Total: 166.8

Liberty vs. Lynx Spread & Total Insights

New York is 14-18-0 against the spread this season.

New York has played 32 games this year, and 17 of them have hit the over.

Liberty Performance Insights

In 2023, the Liberty are second-best in the WNBA on offense (88.2 points scored per game) and ranked fourth on defense (80.7 points conceded).

On the boards, New York is second-best in the WNBA in rebounds (38.1 per game). It is third-best in rebounds allowed (33.5 per game).

In 2023, the Liberty are eighth in the WNBA in turnovers committed (13.7 per game) and worst in turnovers forced (11.8).

The Liberty are the best team in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (11.1 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage (37.5%).

Giving up 7.4 3-pointers per game and conceding 33.9% from downtown, the Liberty are fifth and fifth in the WNBA, respectively, in those categories.

New York attempts 42.5% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 35.2% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 57.5% of its shots, with 64.8% of its makes coming from there.

