The New York Yankees, including Oswald Peraza (hitting .088 in his past 10 games, with six walks and two RBI), take on starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

Peraza is hitting .149 with a double and nine walks.

Peraza has a hit in 10 of 22 games played this year (45.5%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his 22 games this year.

Peraza has driven in a run in five games this year (22.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in seven of 22 games so far this year.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 9 .128 AVG .179 .244 OBP .343 .128 SLG .214 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 2 9/4 K/BB 13/5 2 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings