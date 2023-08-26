Oswald Peraza vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Oswald Peraza (hitting .088 in his past 10 games, with six walks and two RBI), take on starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Oswald Peraza? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Rays Player Props
|Yankees vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Yankees vs Rays
|Yankees vs Rays Odds
|Yankees vs Rays Prediction
Oswald Peraza At The Plate
- Peraza is hitting .149 with a double and nine walks.
- Peraza has a hit in 10 of 22 games played this year (45.5%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 22 games this year.
- Peraza has driven in a run in five games this year (22.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in seven of 22 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Yankees Players vs the Rays
- Click Here for Gleyber Torres
- Click Here for Giancarlo Stanton
- Click Here for Harrison Bader
- Click Here for DJ LeMahieu
- Click Here for Aaron Judge
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|9
|.128
|AVG
|.179
|.244
|OBP
|.343
|.128
|SLG
|.214
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|2
|9/4
|K/BB
|13/5
|2
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Glasnow makes the start for the Rays, his 15th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.35 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.35 ERA and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .209 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.