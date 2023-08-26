Pablo Reyes -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the hill, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

TV Channel: NESN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

Reyes is hitting .316 with nine doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Reyes has gotten a hit in 25 of 42 games this season (59.5%), including 15 multi-hit games (35.7%).

In 42 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Reyes has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (21.4%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (11.9%).

He has scored in 17 games this season (40.5%), including five multi-run games (11.9%).

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 20 .351 AVG .274 .380 OBP .324 .473 SLG .371 7 XBH 4 1 HR 1 12 RBI 6 12/4 K/BB 5/5 2 SB 3

