Pablo Reyes vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Pablo Reyes -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the hill, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Pablo Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is hitting .316 with nine doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- Reyes has gotten a hit in 25 of 42 games this season (59.5%), including 15 multi-hit games (35.7%).
- In 42 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- Reyes has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (21.4%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (11.9%).
- He has scored in 17 games this season (40.5%), including five multi-run games (11.9%).
Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|20
|.351
|AVG
|.274
|.380
|OBP
|.324
|.473
|SLG
|.371
|7
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|6
|12/4
|K/BB
|5/5
|2
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.21 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 146 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Urias gets the start for the Dodgers, his 20th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 4.15 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .239 to opposing hitters.
