Pablo Reyes -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the hill, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

  • Reyes is hitting .316 with nine doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
  • Reyes has gotten a hit in 25 of 42 games this season (59.5%), including 15 multi-hit games (35.7%).
  • In 42 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
  • Reyes has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (21.4%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (11.9%).
  • He has scored in 17 games this season (40.5%), including five multi-run games (11.9%).

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 20
.351 AVG .274
.380 OBP .324
.473 SLG .371
7 XBH 4
1 HR 1
12 RBI 6
12/4 K/BB 5/5
2 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Dodgers' 4.21 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 146 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • Urias gets the start for the Dodgers, his 20th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up a 4.15 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .239 to opposing hitters.
