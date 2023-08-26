The New England Patriots at the moment have the 20th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +6600.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +800

+800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New England Betting Insights

New England put together a 7-8-1 ATS record last year.

The Patriots and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

On offense, New England ranked 26th in the with 314.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked eighth in total defense (322 yards allowed per contest).

At home last year, the Patriots were 4-4. On the road, they were 4-5.

New England won one game as an underdog (1-7) a year ago, and went 7-1 as the favored team.

The Patriots were 3-3 in the AFC East and 6-6 in the AFC overall.

Patriots Impact Players

On the ground, Rhamondre Stevenson had five touchdowns and 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Stevenson scored one touchdown, with 69 catches for 421 yards.

In 14 games, Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

On the ground, Jones scored one touchdown and accumulated 102 yards.

On the ground with the Patriots a season ago, Ezekiel Elliott scored 12 touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 876 yards (58.4 per game).

In 16 games played for the Patriots, JuJu Smith-Schuster had 78 receptions for 933 yards (58.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

In 16 games last year, Matthew Judon delivered 15.5 sacks to go with 14.0 TFL and 60 tackles.

Patriots Player Futures

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles - +800 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2500 3 September 24 @ Jets - +1800 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1500 5 October 8 Saints - +4000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +900 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2500 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +15000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +6600 13 December 3 Chargers - +2500 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +6000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +600 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +4500 17 December 31 @ Bills - +900 18 January 7 Jets - +1800

