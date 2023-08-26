Rafael Devers vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.364 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Dodgers.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 127 hits, batting .271 this season with 57 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
- Devers has had a hit in 78 of 122 games this season (63.9%), including multiple hits 39 times (32.0%).
- In 20.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Devers has picked up an RBI in 42.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 18.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in nine contests.
- In 46.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (12.3%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|60
|.284
|AVG
|.259
|.361
|OBP
|.331
|.496
|SLG
|.539
|28
|XBH
|29
|11
|HR
|18
|42
|RBI
|46
|39/25
|K/BB
|59/22
|1
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.21).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (146 total, 1.1 per game).
- Urias (11-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 20th of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the left-hander tossed seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .239 against him.
