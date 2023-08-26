The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.364 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Dodgers.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston with 127 hits, batting .271 this season with 57 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.

Devers has had a hit in 78 of 122 games this season (63.9%), including multiple hits 39 times (32.0%).

In 20.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Devers has picked up an RBI in 42.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 18.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in nine contests.

In 46.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (12.3%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 60 .284 AVG .259 .361 OBP .331 .496 SLG .539 28 XBH 29 11 HR 18 42 RBI 46 39/25 K/BB 59/22 1 SB 1

