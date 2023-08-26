Saturday's game at Fenway Park has the Los Angeles Dodgers (79-48) going head to head against the Boston Red Sox (68-61) at 4:10 PM ET (on August 26). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Dodgers, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Julio Urias (11-6) for the Dodgers and James Paxton (7-4) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Boston and its foes are 9-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Red Sox's previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Red Sox have been victorious in 34, or 52.3%, of the 65 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Boston has been victorious 23 times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Boston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging five runs per game (642 total).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.36 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Red Sox Schedule