The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts will take the field against the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 151 homers this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Boston is fifth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .265 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

Boston has scored 642 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .331.

The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking eighth with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

Boston averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

Boston has pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.319 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will hand the ball to James Paxton (7-4) for his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw four innings against the Houston Astros, giving up six earned runs while allowing nine hits.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 17 starts this season.

Paxton has made 13 starts of five or more innings in 17 chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/21/2023 Astros L 9-4 Away James Paxton Cristian Javier 8/22/2023 Astros L 7-3 Away Tanner Houck Justin Verlander 8/23/2023 Astros W 7-5 Away Chris Sale Jose Urquidy 8/24/2023 Astros W 17-1 Away Brayan Bello J.P. France 8/25/2023 Dodgers L 7-4 Home Kutter Crawford Lance Lynn 8/26/2023 Dodgers - Home James Paxton Julio Urías 8/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Tanner Houck Bobby Miller 8/28/2023 Astros - Home Chris Sale Cristian Javier 8/29/2023 Astros - Home Brayan Bello Jose Urquidy 8/30/2023 Astros - Home Kutter Crawford J.P. France 9/1/2023 Royals - Away James Paxton Jordan Lyles

