Julio Urias will take the hill for the Los Angeles Dodgers (79-48) on Saturday, August 26 against the Boston Red Sox (68-61), who will answer with James Paxton. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

The Dodgers are listed as -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Red Sox (+110). The total is 9.5 runs for the matchup.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (11-6, 4.15 ERA) vs Paxton - BOS (7-4, 3.79 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 105 games this season and won 66 (62.9%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Dodgers have gone 54-31 (63.5%).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Dodgers have an 8-2 record across the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (52.3%) in those games.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 23 times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over nine times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rob Refsnyder 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+125) Justin Turner 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Trevor Story 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+130) Pablo Reyes 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 18th 4th Win AL East +25000 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.