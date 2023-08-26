Rafael Devers and Mookie Betts are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off at Fenway Park on Saturday (starting at 4:10 PM ET).

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Devers Stats

Devers has 127 hits with 28 doubles, 29 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 88 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .271/.346/.517 on the year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 24 2-for-5 1 0 3 2 0 at Astros Aug. 23 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 21 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 127 hits with 26 doubles, 20 home runs, 43 walks and 82 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .285/.355/.479 slash line on the year.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Aug. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 24 1-for-2 1 0 1 1 0 at Astros Aug. 23 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 22 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Yankees Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 1 4 6 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Julio Urías Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Urías Stats

Julio Urias (11-6) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 20th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Urias has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Urías Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Marlins Aug. 19 7.0 5 1 1 5 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 13 7.0 4 3 3 12 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 8 6.0 4 0 0 5 1 vs. Athletics Aug. 3 5.0 3 0 0 5 1 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 25 6.0 8 3 3 5 2

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Betts Stats

Betts has 146 hits with 35 doubles, a triple, 34 home runs, 73 walks and 89 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .309/.405/.604 on the season.

Betts has recorded at least one hit in 13 straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .568 with three doubles, three home runs, four walks and nine RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 25 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 24 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 24 5-for-5 1 0 2 6 0 at Guardians Aug. 22 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 2 vs. Marlins Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 49 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 57 walks and 87 RBI (174 total hits). He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashed .345/.419/.586 on the season.

Freeman heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .385 with six doubles, two walks and four RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 25 4-for-5 3 0 1 5 0 at Guardians Aug. 24 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Guardians Aug. 24 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Guardians Aug. 22 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Marlins Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

