The Boston Red Sox, including Rob Refsnyder (.100 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Astros.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

Refsnyder has six doubles, a triple, a home run and 30 walks while batting .251.

In 45.6% of his 68 games this season, Refsnyder has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one of 68 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

In 27.9% of his games this year, Refsnyder has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 20 games this season (29.4%), including multiple runs in four games.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .256 AVG .247 .361 OBP .391 .317 SLG .315 4 XBH 4 0 HR 1 12 RBI 14 23/11 K/BB 20/19 2 SB 5

