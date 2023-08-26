Rob Refsnyder vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Rob Refsnyder (.100 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Astros.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder has six doubles, a triple, a home run and 30 walks while batting .251.
- In 45.6% of his 68 games this season, Refsnyder has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one of 68 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 27.9% of his games this year, Refsnyder has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (29.4%), including multiple runs in four games.
Other Red Sox Players vs the Dodgers
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.256
|AVG
|.247
|.361
|OBP
|.391
|.317
|SLG
|.315
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|14
|23/11
|K/BB
|20/19
|2
|SB
|5
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.21).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 146 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Urias makes the start for the Dodgers, his 20th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 106 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.15, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
