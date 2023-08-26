Trevor Story vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Trevor Story -- hitting .244 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the mound, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last game against the Dodgers.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Trevor Story At The Plate
- Story is hitting .232 with five doubles, a home run and three walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (seven of 14), Story has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (28.6%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in one of 14 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Story has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In three of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|.391
|AVG
|.121
|.417
|OBP
|.171
|.696
|SLG
|.152
|5
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|8/1
|K/BB
|13/2
|3
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.21 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (146 total, 1.1 per game).
- Urias makes the start for the Dodgers, his 20th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.15 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .239 to opposing hitters.
