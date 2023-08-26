Triston Casas vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Triston Casas, with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the hill, August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Player Props
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Dodgers
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Odds
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Prediction
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas has 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 57 walks while hitting .253.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 84th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is 39th in slugging.
- Casas has picked up a hit in 66 of 113 games this year, with multiple hits 24 times.
- He has hit a home run in 16.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.2% of his games this season, Casas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 42.5% of his games this year (48 of 113), he has scored, and in eight of those games (7.1%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Red Sox Players vs the Dodgers
- Click Here for Justin Turner
- Click Here for Connor Wong
- Click Here for Rafael Devers
- Click Here for Rob Refsnyder
- Click Here for Adam Duvall
- Click Here for Trevor Story
- Click Here for Pablo Reyes
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|58
|.266
|AVG
|.241
|.388
|OBP
|.321
|.474
|SLG
|.467
|18
|XBH
|20
|8
|HR
|12
|23
|RBI
|26
|46/35
|K/BB
|62/22
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.21 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (146 total, 1.1 per game).
- Urias makes the start for the Dodgers, his 20th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 106 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the lefty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.