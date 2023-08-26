Triston Casas, with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the hill, August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas has 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 57 walks while hitting .253.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 84th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is 39th in slugging.

Casas has picked up a hit in 66 of 113 games this year, with multiple hits 24 times.

He has hit a home run in 16.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.2% of his games this season, Casas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 42.5% of his games this year (48 of 113), he has scored, and in eight of those games (7.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Red Sox Players vs the Dodgers

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 58 .266 AVG .241 .388 OBP .321 .474 SLG .467 18 XBH 20 8 HR 12 23 RBI 26 46/35 K/BB 62/22 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings