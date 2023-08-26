Saturday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (78-52) and New York Yankees (62-66) going head-to-head at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on August 26.

The Rays will look to Tyler Glasnow (6-4) versus the Yankees and Clarke Schmidt (8-7).

Yankees vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 5, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, New York and its foes are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Yankees' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (37.2%) in those games.

This season, New York has been a moneyline underdog of -185 or longer four times, losing every contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for New York is the No. 23 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (544 total runs).

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.06 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule