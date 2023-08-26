Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the New York Yankees and starter Clarke Schmidt on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

Yankees vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSUN

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 178 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

New York is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 544 (4.3 per game).

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .305.

The Yankees rank 14th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.

New York averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.06 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Yankees have a combined 1.243 WHIP as a pitching staff, eighth-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will hand the ball to Schmidt (8-7) for his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

He has started 25 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Schmidt has made 17 starts of five or more innings in 25 chances this season, and averages 4.7 frames when he pitches.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Red Sox L 6-5 Home Clarke Schmidt Josh Winckowski 8/22/2023 Nationals L 2-1 Home Carlos Rodón Josiah Gray 8/23/2023 Nationals W 9-1 Home Luis Severino MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2023 Nationals L 6-5 Home Michael King Patrick Corbin 8/25/2023 Rays W 6-2 Away Gerrit Cole Zach Eflin 8/26/2023 Rays - Away Clarke Schmidt Tyler Glasnow 8/27/2023 Rays - Away Carlos Rodón Zack Littell 8/28/2023 Tigers - Away Luis Severino Reese Olson 8/29/2023 Tigers - Away - Tarik Skubal 8/30/2023 Tigers - Away Gerrit Cole Matt Manning 8/31/2023 Tigers - Away Clarke Schmidt Eduardo Rodríguez

