Player prop bet options for Yandy Diaz, Gleyber Torres and others are available when the Tampa Bay Rays host the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field on Saturday (first pitch at 4:10 PM ET).

Yankees vs. Rays Game Info

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Torres Stats

Torres has 130 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a .270/.335/.444 slash line so far this year.

Torres hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Aug. 25 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 24 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has recorded 71 hits with 11 doubles, 28 home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .274/.403/.641 slash line on the year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Aug. 25 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 23 3-for-4 3 3 6 12 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Tyler Glasnow Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Glasnow Stats

The Rays' Tyler Glasnow (6-4) will make his 15th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start six times in 14 starts this season.

Glasnow has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Glasnow Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels Aug. 19 6.0 8 7 5 7 0 at Giants Aug. 14 6.0 3 1 1 7 3 at Yankees Jul. 31 7.0 3 1 1 8 2 vs. Marlins Jul. 25 7.0 2 1 1 8 2 vs. Orioles Jul. 20 7.0 6 3 2 9 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 27 doubles, 17 home runs, 50 walks and 66 RBI (141 total hits).

He's slashing .326/.403/.507 so far this year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Yankees Aug. 25 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Rockies Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 23 2-for-4 0 0 3 2 vs. Rockies Aug. 22 3-for-5 2 0 2 4 at Angels Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 0 0 2

Isaac Paredes Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Paredes Stats

Isaac Paredes has 99 hits with 20 doubles, 26 home runs, 44 walks and 80 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .257/.358/.512 so far this season.

Paredes has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .409 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Paredes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 24 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 22 3-for-5 1 0 2 5 0 at Angels Aug. 19 3-for-6 3 1 4 6 0

