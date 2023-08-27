Giancarlo Stanton vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Giancarlo Stanton, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the hill, August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .202 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 31 walks.
- In 53.2% of his games this year (42 of 79), Stanton has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (17.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 22.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Stanton has picked up an RBI in 28 games this season (35.4%), with more than one RBI in 14 of them (17.7%).
- He has scored in 29 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|37
|.205
|AVG
|.199
|.278
|OBP
|.289
|.438
|SLG
|.440
|14
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|9
|25
|RBI
|24
|40/14
|K/BB
|45/17
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Littell gets the start for the Rays, his ninth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.27 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.27, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .277 against him.
