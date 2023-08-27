Giants Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The New York Giants have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl, 20th-ranked in the NFL as of August 27.
Giants Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +750
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
New York Betting Insights
- New York compiled a 13-4-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Giants games.
- New York put up 333.9 yards per game offensively last year (18th in ), and it surrendered 358.2 yards per game (25th) on defense.
- The Giants went 5-3-1 at home last year and 4-4 on the road.
- As favorites, New York went 3-2. When underdogs, the Giants were 6-5-1.
- In the NFC East, the Giants won just one game (1-4-1), and in the conference as a whole they went 4-7-1.
Giants Impact Players
- Daniel Jones had 15 touchdown passes and five interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 67.2% of his throws for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game).
- In addition, Jones rushed for 708 yards and seven TDs.
- On the ground, Saquon Barkley scored 10 touchdowns and accumulated 1,312 yards (82.0 per game).
- In addition, Barkley had 57 receptions for 338 yards and zero touchdowns.
- In the Giants' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, catching 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).
- In the passing game, Darius Slayton scored two TDs, hauling in 46 balls for 724 yards (55.7 per game).
- As a tone-setter on defense, Bobby Okereke compiled 149 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 17 games with the Giants last year.
Giants Player Futures
2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|2
|September 17
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|3
|September 21
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|4
|October 2
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|5
|October 8
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|6
|October 15
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|7
|October 22
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|9
|November 5
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|11
|November 19
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 26
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 11
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|16
|December 25
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|17
|December 31
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|Eagles
|-
|+800
