Gleyber Torres vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gleyber Torres -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the mound, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Rays Player Props
|Yankees vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|Yankees vs Rays Prediction
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York with 130 hits and an OBP of .334, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .441.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 50th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging.
- Torres has had a hit in 91 of 127 games this year (71.7%), including multiple hits 34 times (26.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 15% of his games in 2023 (19 of 127), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Torres has driven home a run in 35 games this season (27.6%), including more than one RBI in 12.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored a run in 53 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|57
|.277
|AVG
|.259
|.352
|OBP
|.314
|.494
|SLG
|.384
|25
|XBH
|17
|15
|HR
|5
|33
|RBI
|20
|42/30
|K/BB
|36/19
|7
|SB
|5
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rays are sending Littell (2-4) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.27 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.27, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .277 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.