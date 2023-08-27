On Sunday, Harrison Bader (.143 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Littell. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is hitting .246 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 13 walks.

In 60.3% of his games this season (47 of 78), Bader has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (19.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 9.0% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Bader has an RBI in 22 of 78 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 41.0% of his games this season (32 of 78), with two or more runs seven times (9.0%).

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 34 .242 AVG .252 .287 OBP .280 .392 SLG .358 14 XBH 6 4 HR 3 20 RBI 17 31/8 K/BB 23/5 9 SB 7

Rays Pitching Rankings