On Sunday, Kyle Higashioka (.519 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Littell. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Nationals.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Zack Littell TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka has nine doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks while hitting .229.

In 34 of 69 games this season (49.3%) Higashioka has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (13.0%).

In eight games this year, he has homered (11.6%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).

Higashioka has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (36.2%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (8.7%).

In 18 games this year (26.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 35 .216 AVG .241 .264 OBP .272 .464 SLG .324 12 XBH 5 6 HR 2 15 RBI 16 30/7 K/BB 30/5 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings