Sunday's game at Fenway Park has the Los Angeles Dodgers (79-49) taking on the Boston Red Sox (69-61) at 1:35 PM ET (on August 27). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Dodgers, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Caleb Ferguson (7-3, 3.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Tanner Houck (3-7, 5.08 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts



Red Sox vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 5-3.

Boston and its opponents have hit the over in each of its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Red Sox's past 10 matchups.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (53%) in those contests.

This season, Boston has been victorious 26 times in 51 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Boston is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging five runs per game (650 total).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Red Sox Schedule