In the series rubber match on Sunday, August 27, Caleb Ferguson will take the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers (79-49) as they square off against the Boston Red Sox (69-61), who will answer with Tanner Houck. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET at Fenway Park.

The favored Dodgers have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +100. A 9.5-run total has been set in the matchup.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Ferguson - LAD (7-3, 3.19 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (3-7, 5.08 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 106 times this season and won 66, or 62.3%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Dodgers have gone 60-38 (61.2%).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and went 7-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Red Sox have come away with 35 wins in the 66 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 26-25 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 5-3.

Games involving Boston have hit the over in 10 straight contests with a total.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 18th 4th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

