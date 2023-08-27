Trevor Story -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Caleb Ferguson on the hill, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Caleb Ferguson

Caleb Ferguson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trevor Story? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Trevor Story At The Plate

Story is batting .220 with five doubles, a home run and four walks.

Story has gotten a hit in seven of 15 games this season (46.7%), with multiple hits on four occasions (26.7%).

He has hit a home run in one of 15 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Story has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least once four times this season (26.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 .346 AVG .121 .393 OBP .171 .615 SLG .152 5 XBH 1 1 HR 0 2 RBI 1 10/2 K/BB 13/2 4 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings