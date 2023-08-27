The Boston Red Sox and Triston Casas (.364 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Caleb Ferguson and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Dodgers.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Caleb Ferguson

Caleb Ferguson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is hitting .253 with 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 58 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.

Casas has gotten a hit in 66 of 114 games this year (57.9%), with at least two hits on 24 occasions (21.1%).

In 19 games this season, he has gone deep (16.7%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 28.9% of his games this season, Casas has tallied at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (12.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 48 times this season (42.1%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 58 .266 AVG .241 .390 OBP .321 .474 SLG .467 18 XBH 20 8 HR 12 23 RBI 26 46/36 K/BB 62/22 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings