Sunday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (79-52) and the New York Yankees (62-67) matching up at Tropicana Field (on August 27) at 1:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Rays.

The Rays will give the ball to Zack Littell (2-4, 4.27 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Carlos Rodon (1-4, 6.27 ERA).

Yankees vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Yankees vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, New York and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Yankees' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

The Yankees have come away with 16 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

New York has a mark of 14-23 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

New York scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (544 total, 4.2 per game).

The Yankees have pitched to a 4.04 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

Yankees Schedule